Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 105,605 BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 105,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period.

NYSE:BCX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.87. 13,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Resources and Commodities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

