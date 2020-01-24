HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HUYA from an overweight rating to an equal rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. HUYA has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 83.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at $400,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

