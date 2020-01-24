Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues Earnings Results

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Huntington Bancshares updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

