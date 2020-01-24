Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUBG. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.22.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.15. 14,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,410. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.64. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 133.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Hub Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

