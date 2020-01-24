Huami (NYSE:HMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Huami (NYSE:HMI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE HMI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.04. 602,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,807. The company has a market cap of $889.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. Huami has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

Get Huami alerts:

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.58 million during the quarter. Huami had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huami during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huami during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huami during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Huami by 3,764.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Huami by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.