Huami (NYSE:HMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Huami (NYSE:HMI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE HMI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.04. 602,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,807. The company has a market cap of $889.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. Huami has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $19.66.
Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.58 million during the quarter. Huami had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.08%.
Huami Company Profile
Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.