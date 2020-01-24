HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ (HTGM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.13.
HTGM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 23,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,212. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,760,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.
