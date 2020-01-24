HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ (HTGM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTGM traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 23,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,212. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.60% and a negative net margin of 76.97%. Research analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,760,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.