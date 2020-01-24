Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.73

Shares of Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.73 and last traded at $99.19, with a volume of 13665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOCPY. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

