Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.17. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 69,093 shares traded.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

