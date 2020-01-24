Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOTC. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price (up from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HOTC traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 435 ($5.72). 198,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4.96 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 527 ($6.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $502.83 million and a P/E ratio of 45.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 452.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 405.43.

In related news, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £85,134 ($111,988.95). Also, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 5,000 shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.85), for a total value of £22,250 ($29,268.61).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

