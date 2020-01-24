Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, January 17th.

LON:HSW opened at GBX 152 ($2.00) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 137.55. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 million and a P/E ratio of 14.07. Hostelworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 251.50 ($3.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

