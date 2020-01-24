Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HMLSF)’s share price rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.35, approximately 47,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 30,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

