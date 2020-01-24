Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $179.58 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.87 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

