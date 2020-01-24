Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Increased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.9% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.87 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

