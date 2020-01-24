Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Home Depot (NYSE:HD)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Shares of HD traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.12. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

