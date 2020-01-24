Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Home Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Home Bancshares has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

HOMB traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,391. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.21. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Citigroup downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

