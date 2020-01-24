Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.18

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.18 and traded as low as $37.93. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 11,056 shares.
Several analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $354.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.38.
In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.
About Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)
Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.
