Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.18

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.18 and traded as low as $37.93. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 11,056 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $354.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

