Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,333,000 after buying an additional 98,832 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 968,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,210.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

