Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 10,600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 115.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after purchasing an additional 951,833 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.