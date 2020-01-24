Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 205.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 277.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $22.44 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

