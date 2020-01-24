Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 1,120 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1905 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.