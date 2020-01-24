HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.96. HMG/Courtland Properties shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 1,720 shares traded.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

In other news, CEO Maurice A. Weiner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

