Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-5.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-2% to $2.94-2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 924,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,087. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.60.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.