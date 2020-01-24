Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.50-5.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.936-2.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.50-5.56 EPS.

Shares of HRC traded down $4.57 on Friday, hitting $108.24. 33,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,087. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.61. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $93.88 and a one year high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRC. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

