Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.09

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $12.42. Heritage Commerce shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 7,404 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have commented on HTBK. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $734.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.
