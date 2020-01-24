Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.09

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $12.42. Heritage Commerce shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 7,404 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on HTBK. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $734.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.