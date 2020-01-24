Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,514 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 913,330 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,793,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,331,000 after buying an additional 535,070 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 234.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 729,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,645,000 after acquiring an additional 511,256 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,101,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,153. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

