Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 235 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.97. 2,426,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.08. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $113.77 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

