Hengehold Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

