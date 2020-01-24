Hengehold Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter.

GSEW stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,657 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

