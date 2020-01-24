Hengehold Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000.

SCHA traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,627. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.72 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

