Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up 6.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $39,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

RPG traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,293. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.57 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average is $121.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

