Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 22,499 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,747. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0997 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

