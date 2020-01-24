Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,240. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 47.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 682.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

