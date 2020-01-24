Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) Given a €0.95 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €0.95 ($1.10) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HDD. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.10 ($1.28) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €1.40 ($1.63) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €1.27 ($1.48).

ETR:HDD opened at €0.94 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.93 million and a P/E ratio of 27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €1.14. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 1-year low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of €2.13 ($2.48).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

