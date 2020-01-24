Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,550 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 5.9% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $28,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,931.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 903,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after buying an additional 873,821 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,725,000 after buying an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,240,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,263,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.74.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 1,498,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,520. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

