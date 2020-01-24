Head to Head Review: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) versus Cogent Communications (NYSE:CCOI)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Shopify has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shopify and Cogent Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $1.07 billion 50.43 -$64.55 million ($0.61) -769.26 Cogent Communications $520.19 million 6.57 $28.67 million $0.63 115.78

Cogent Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shopify. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify -8.97% -3.36% -3.00% Cogent Communications 6.91% -21.84% 4.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shopify and Cogent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 2 13 14 0 2.41 Cogent Communications 0 6 1 0 2.14

Shopify currently has a consensus target price of $359.59, indicating a potential downside of 23.37%. Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.51%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Shopify.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Shopify on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

