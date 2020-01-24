HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,385 shares of company stock worth $141,233 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $63,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

