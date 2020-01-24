HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum began coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 68,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,918. The company has a market cap of $945.90 million, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

