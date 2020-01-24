Hardy Reed LLC Purchases 1,140 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.58. 4,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,520. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $147.27 and a 52-week high of $184.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.49 and a 200-day moving average of $170.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.