Hardy Reed LLC Invests $193,000 in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 33.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 39.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PMX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 1,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

