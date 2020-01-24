Hardy Reed LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.10. 7,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,327. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.52 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

