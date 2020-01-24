Hardy Reed LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 719,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,145,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

