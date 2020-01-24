HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.19

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 196700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.39 million, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,108,000. State Street Corp grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 241,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,327,000 after buying an additional 219,059 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

