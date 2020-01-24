HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.19

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 196700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.39 million, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.62.
About HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.
