Halma (LON:HLMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLMA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,870.45 ($24.60).

Get Halma alerts:

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,129 ($28.01) on Monday. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,999.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.54 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total transaction of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.