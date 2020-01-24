Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,237 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 24,626 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 902.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 119,128 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

