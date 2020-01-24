Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

Shares of GPOR opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $79,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

