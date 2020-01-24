Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.84

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and traded as high as $29.49. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 430 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $249.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, CEO Donald E. Gibson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

