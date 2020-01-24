Graft Price Tops $0.0004 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Graft has a market cap of $223,693.00 and approximately $10,776.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Graft has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00741394 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004266 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001443 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001771 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

