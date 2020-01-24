GoNetwork (GOT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $477,819.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $395,223.00 and approximately $477,819.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co

GoNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

