Golos Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Golos has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Golos coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, RuDEX and Livecoin. Golos has a market capitalization of $422,584.00 and $234.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000563 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Golos

Golos (CRYPTO:GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 192,671,057 coins. The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain . Golos’ official website is golos.io . Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golos Coin Trading

Golos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, RuDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

