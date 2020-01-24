Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €29.00 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.35 ($34.13) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.86 ($32.39).

AXA stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, reaching €24.33 ($28.28). The company had a trading volume of 3,032,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.66. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

